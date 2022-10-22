Hu Jintao, Who Sat Next to Xi Jinping, Escorted Out of Closing Ceremony of Party Congress

During the closing ceremony of the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress former Chinese President Hu Jintao was led out, according to reports by several Western news-media outlets.

According to pictures shared by Reuters and on videos shared on social media, the 79-year-old former president and CPC general secretary was seen approached and led away by officials. There was no explanation given as to why he was escorted from the Great Hall of the People where the twice-a-decade Congress is being held.

Advertisement

Hu Jintao served as the President of China between 2003 and 2013 and was on stage when two officials approached him. The videos also showed him muttering something to Xi Jinping, who was sitting next to him, and in response Xi nodded back.

Xi will be confirmed as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday following a week of closed-door meetings held between close to 2,300 delegates from across the country.

Following the CPC, Xi cemented his position as the nation’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

“We must… be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms. Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, especially external attempts to blackmail, contain, (and) blockade… China, we have put our national interests first," Xi was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

On Saturday, the delegates elected a new Central Committee of about 200 senior party officials. Xi addressed them and said that China must ‘dare to struggle, dare to win’ and the delegates should ‘bury their heads’ and work hard.

Advertisement

The election for the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) was also held ahead of the closing ceremony.

Xi gave a 105-minute long speech in the closing ceremony where he hailed the steps taken by the party in Hong Kong and reiterated that the reunification of Taiwan with the ‘motherland’ will be done using force if required.

Xi Jinping is currently the general secretary of the Communist Party, President and head of the armed forces and is referred to as Paramount or Supreme leader.

Read all the Latest News here