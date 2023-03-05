'Huge Responsibility Not to Pass on Any Traumas': Prince Harry Reveals His Parenting Rules

Prince Harry revealed his parenting strategies when raising his children and how he handles their outbursts in a recent interview.

In a live-streamed conversation, the Duke of Sussex how it would have been impossible for him to stay in the UK inside the royal family and preserve his mental health and assure a loving environment for his wife and the children, The Guardian reported.

He also spoke about his four-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lilibet. Prince Harry said it is important for children to feel “love" and should be given the opportunity to “be themselves".

“If they have a moment of frustration, allow them to have that, and then talk to them about it afterwards. When they start and you say, ‘Do not do that,’ that’s not helping," Prince Harry said.

Advertisement

He further added that “more of us as adults should be encouraged to have these outbursts, even if it’s into your pillow."

Expressing his anger into a pillow is a practice he would love to be able to get into and that kids having those outbursts is part of growing up, he added.

He said that he and wife Meghan Markle didn’t like the idea of having arguments in front of the kids.

The Duke of Sussex also revealed that he “assumed that (his) parents (late Princess Diana and King Charles III) had a lot of those (arguments) in front of him which may be where his perspective on disagreements comes from."

Reports earlier this week said that Harry and Meghan were being evicted from their home on the British royal family’s Windsor estate, leaving them without a UK base.

“I’ve lost a lot, but at the same time I’ve gained a lot. To see my kids growing up here the way that they are, I just can’t imagine how that would have been possible back in that environment," Harry said.

Advertisement

“It leaves me in the position now, as a father of two kids of my own, to make sure that I smother them with love and affection. Not smother them to the point where they’re trying to get away and I’m like, ‘No, come here I need to hug you," Harry said.

He said that he feels a huge responsibility that he doesn’t pass on any traumas that he encountered as a kid.

Advertisement

“I, as a father, feel a huge responsibility that I don’t pass on any traumas, or any I guess negative experiences, that I’ve had as a kid or as a man growing up, and that’s work. That’s putting in the work and that’s daily being cautious of my behaviour and my reactions to both of my kids," he added.

Read all the Latest News here