The Russian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday informed that it will reopen the proposed humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities to help civilians evacuate. In an advisory posted on its Facebook page, Russia said that corridors will be opened from Kiev and adjacent settlements towards Russia. The other route will take civilians from Chernihiv to Gomel and then to Russia.

The Russian government said that these decisions were taken in agreement with the Ukrainian side.

Similar routes will be opened for evacuating civilians from Sumy and Mariupol. The Russian government told the Ukrainian government to apprise them of the specified routes and the start time of humanitarian corridors.

The reopening of the corridors indicate that Indians stuck in Sumy may find a window which authorities can use to reach out to them. Indian students studying in Sumy have made repeated pleas to CNNNews18 and other Indian news agencies to evacuate them from Sumy.

Earlier, India’s permanent representative to the UN TS Tirumurti highlighted that the planned evacuation from Sumy was not undertaken despite pleas made to leaderships of both nations

Tirumurti highlighted that at least 20,000 Indians were evacuated from Ukraine.

The humanitarian corridors, which were agreed upon during the second round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, have now become contentious. “There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors. Did that work? Russian tanks worked in its place, Russian multiple rocket launchers), Russian mines," Zelensky said in a video.

“They ensure that a small corridor to the occupied territory is open for a few dozen people. Not so much towards Russia as towards the propagandists, directly towards the television cameras,’ he further added, according to an AFP report.

Russia, however, has blamed Ukraine for breaching the ceasefire and hampering the evacuation process. News reports have suggested that Ukraine disagreed with the routes as four of Moscow’s six proposed corridors led to Russia or its ally Belarus.

Sumy regional state administration chief Dmitry Zhivitsk said that children were among those dead after Russian strikes decimated a residential building in the city, according to news agency the Kyiv Independent.

News agency AFP citing rescuers said that nine died in the bombing of Sumy on Tuesday.

