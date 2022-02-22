Hungary to Send Troops to 'Strengthen' Border with Ukraine

Hungary will deploy troops to its border with Ukraine amid fears of an exodus of refugees if the crisis with Russia escalates, Defence Minister Tibor Benko said on Tuesday. Benko told soldiers in Szentendre north of Budapest that “the border must be strengthened". Hungary’s armed forces had to carry out humanitarian tasks as well as close the Ukraine border with Hungary “to ensure that no armed groups can enter the territory", Benko said.

He did not give details of how many troops would be deployed to the eastern region.

Advertisement

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his hard stance on migration, said Hungary supported EU efforts to solve the crisis, according to his spokesman.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two Ukraine breakaway regions as independent and ordered in his troops, drawing wide-spread condemnation and growing fears of an all-out invasion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.