Hurricane Ian Fails to Unite Biden, DeSantis; US Prez Bypasses Florida Governor, Calls other Mayors

Hurricane Ian failed to bring together US president Joe Biden and his possible challenger for the 2024 US elections Florida governor Ron DeSantis, as the storm was upgraded by forecasters to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm approaching the state’s west coast.

Biden spoke to Florida governors and other lawmakers and chose not to speak directly to his main critic who is being projected as a possible Republican candidate for the US presidency.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “We don’t have any calls to preview or that’s locked into there, at this time. And so again, the president, as president of the United States, as president for — for folks in red states and blue states, he’s going to keep that commitment."

It should be noted that during the entirety of the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, Joe Biden did not speak to governor Tate Reeves, sparking condemnation and controversy.

Biden and DeSantis are also at loggerheads over the transportation of migrants from border states to Martha’s Vineyard and other Democrat ruled states.

Biden spoke to the mayors and urged them to encourage residents to heed evacuation orders. He also said that federal help is pre-positioned to deploy food, shelter and help after the storm passes.

According to a report by AP, the US National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Ian has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is now centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida.

There are fears of a storm surge along the Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region which are heavily populated.

At least 2.5 million Florida residents were ordered to evacuate due to storms and floods. The devastating Hurricane Ian battered Cuba and has now left the country without electricity.

“It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in. This is the kind of storm surge that is life threatening," DeSantis said at a press conference in Florida’s Sarasota.

Airports in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Key West and the Disney World theme parks and SeaWorld in Orlando have all been closed due to fast approaching Hurricane Ian.

