Home » News » World » Husband Of Teacher Who Died Protecting Children In Texas School Dies Of Heart Attack

Husband Of Teacher Who Died Protecting Children In Texas School Dies Of Heart Attack

An undated family photo shows Joe Garcia and his wife, Irma, one of the two teachers killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Joe Garcia died of a heart attack on Thursday two days after his wife of 24 years was killed in the attack. (via The New York Times)
An undated family photo shows Joe Garcia and his wife, Irma, one of the two teachers killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Joe Garcia died of a heart attack on Thursday two days after his wife of 24 years was killed in the attack. (via The New York Times)

The death of couple, who were married for 24 years, leave behind four children

Advertisement
AFP
Washington, United States // Updated: May 27, 2022, 07:35 IST

The husband of a heroic fourth grade teacher who was killed protecting her students during a massacre at a Texas elementary school has died of an apparent heart attack.

A GoFundMe page set up by Debra Austin, who said she was the cousin of teacher Irma Garcia, said that Irma’s husband Joe “has tragically passed away this morning (5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency."

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life," she added.

John Martinez, who identified himself as Garcia’s nephew, also tweeted: “EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia (aunt) Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Ernie Zuniga, a news anchor for local station KABB FOX San Antonio, tweeted that Garcia had died from a heart attack.

The couple, who were married for 24 years, according to the website of the Robb Elementary school, leave behind four children.

Both Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles, who had connected classrooms, died in the mass shooting.

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was inside the building for about 40 minutes before police entered and fatally shot him.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 27, 2022, 07:35 IST