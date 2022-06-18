‘I am Good’: US President Biden Takes a Tumble Riding Bike, White House Says He’s ‘Unhurt’ | WATCH

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday fell from his bicycle while out for a ride with First Lady Jill Biden, at their home state of Delaware. In a video that has gone viral, the 79-year-old president is seen crossing a street on his bike and then taking a tumble. He is immediately surrounded by onlookers, but gets up and says, “I’m good."

A White House report said the president is unhurt after the fall. He was biking with Dr Jill Biden at a state park near their beach home at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. The report states that the president had stopped to talk to a small crowd of well-wishers and reporters when he fell. The president told them that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip.

The result: “a mad scramble of Secret Service and press." The report, however, mentioned that there were no visible scrapes or bruises. “No medical attention is needed," a White House official said, adding, “the President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."

Biden is the oldest US president and his health is a sibject of constant scrutiny, especially when it comes to speculation on whether he will run for a second term in 2024.

In November 2020, Biden had broken a foot while playing with his pet German shepherds. This was shortly after his election but before taking office. The doctor gave him a clean bill of health a year later, calling him “healthy" and “vigorous".

He did, however, take some questions from the press about easing Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods so as to soften inflationary pressures, and said he will soon be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Asked about the progress on gun legislation – after mass shootings in Texas and New York – Biden said he was happy with the action in his home state, which passed a ban on assault-style weapons.

