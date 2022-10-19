'I Made A Mistake, I Resign': Suella Braverman Quits As UK Interior Minister Amid Political Crisis

Amid an escalating political crisis in the UK, Prime Minister Liz Truss’ hardline interior minister Suella Braverman quit the government on Wednesday. Her departure is the latest crisis unleashed by the Truss-led government’s tax-cutting budget that was announced last month.

Indian-origin British House Secretary Braverman resigned after there was a “mistake" in using her private email for ministerial communication in London.

Braverman had used her personal email to send an official document to a colleague.

While calling it a “technical infringement" of government rules, she wrote in her resignation letter: “I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign."

She had only spent 43 days in the role of home secretary. Her exit was followed by a face-to-face meeting with Truss earlier on Wednesday. After this, she posted her resignation on Twitter.

Braverman said she had “serious concerns" that the prime minister was breaking manifesto promises.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see we’ve made them, and hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Liz Truss insisted she would not quit her post as she faced questions from booing MPs at her first Question Time session since abandoning her disastrous tax-slashing economic policies.

Truss faced hostile questioning from opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, who asked the House of Commons: “What’s the point of a prime minister whose promises don’t even last a week?"

At least five Conservative party MPs have already publicly called for her to be replaced amid catastrophic popularity ratings.

Polls show Truss’s personal and party ratings have plummeted, with YouGov saying Tuesday that — within six weeks of taking power — she had become the most unpopular leader it has ever tracked, AFP reported.

