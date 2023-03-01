IAEA Confirms Iran has Uranium Enriched Just Below Atomic Bomb Grade

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Tuesday that it had detected particles of uranium enriched to 83.7 percent in Iran, just shy of the 90 percent needed to produce an atomic bomb, according to a report seen by AFP.

“Discussions are still ongoing" to determine the origin of these particles, the IAEA said. Asked about the particles found in Iran, Tehran said that “unintended fluctuations" during the enrichment process “may have occurred".

Read all the Latest News here