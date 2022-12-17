Idaho Murders: Police Zero In on White Hyundai Elantra as City Demands Justice

Police officials in Idaho said that they are zeroing in on a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra which was seen near the residence where four college students were murdered.

The police officials said that they were finding patterns related to the case and are sorting through 22,000 registered vehicles which match the car’s description.

Almost a month ago, four University of Idaho students were murdered at a home in Moscow, Idaho.

They were stabbed to death between midnight and the wee hours of November 13.

No murder weapon has been found and the police have not named any suspect.

Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death and their close relatives, friends and parents are now worried that the killer may never be found.

According to a report by Sky News, the police say that the occupants of the house may have been targeted but have never clarified as to why they believe that.

The police say that they are not trying to focus on the fact that the killer may have been from the area and have expanded the scope of investigation to the King Road area and main thoroughfares in the city.

Timeline of the Idaho Murders

November 12 (around 8pm): Chapin and Kernodle attend a party on the campus on Saturday night

Chapin and Kernodle attend a party on the campus on Saturday night November 12 - November 13 (between 10pm to 1:30am): Kaylee and Maddie have a couple of drinks at the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow

Kaylee and Maddie have a couple of drinks at the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow November 13 (around 1am): Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, two other housemates, return to the house, go to sleep and find out in the morning that their friends have been murdered

Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, two other housemates, return to the house, go to sleep and find out in the morning that their friends have been murdered November 13 (around 1:40am): Kaylee and Maddie seen buying food from food truck called the Grub Wandering Kitchen

Kaylee and Maddie seen buying food from food truck called the Grub Wandering Kitchen November 13 (between 1:45am to 2:00am): All house occupants return to the house

All house occupants return to the house November 13 (between 2am to 5am): Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told news outlets that the murder was committed around this time slot.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told news outlets that the murder was committed around this time slot. November 13 (11:58am): Moscow police receive a call regarding an unconscious person. They arrive to find two dead bodies in the house’s second and third floor

Kristee Goncalves, mother of Kaylee, feared that the murder of her daughter would remain unsolved. “There are a lot of unsolved murders. I think this person went in very methodically, I think he really thought it out. I think he was quick. I think it was quiet, and he got in, and he got out," Goncalves and her husband told Good Morning America.

A report by the CBS said that authorities are confident regarding the whereabouts of Kaylee and Maddie but have acknowledged that there are gaps in the timeline of Chapin and Kernodle from that evening.

Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, who were inside the house at the time of the murders, slept through the entire incident. The police believe that they are important to solving the murders.

There were no signs of sexual assault and the coroner said that the victims had some defensive wounds as well

The authorities said a surviving member made the call to 911 but did not identify the caller. They also said that they have gathered 113 pieces of physical evidence and taken more than 4,000 photographs to solve the case.

The investigators now are focusing on the white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in the immediate area of the deceased students’ home in the wee hours of November 13.

The Moscow Police department said that they are not releasing detailed information to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

