Idea of Nuclear Conflict Inconceivable, Says UN Chief On Russia-Ukraine War

Reuters
Updated: February 28, 2022, 21:14 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Ukraine on Monday that the idea of a nuclear conflict was “simply inconceivable."
Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, a development Guterres described as a “chilling development."
first published: February 28, 2022, 21:14 IST