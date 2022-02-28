Home » News » World » Idea of Nuclear Conflict Inconceivable, Says UN Chief On Russia-Ukraine War

Idea of Nuclear Conflict Inconceivable, Says UN Chief On Russia-Ukraine War

UN chief Antonio Guterres (Image: Reuters)
UN chief Antonio Guterres (Image: Reuters)

Antonio Guterres made the statement during an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Ukraine.

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: February 28, 2022, 21:14 IST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Ukraine on Monday that the idea of a nuclear conflict was “simply inconceivable."

Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, a development Guterres described as a “chilling development."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 28, 2022, 21:14 IST