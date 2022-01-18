Identities of Two Indians Killed in Drone Attack in UAE Established; Two Indians Among Six Injured

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday’s suspected Houthi drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the United Arab Emirates’ capital have been established, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday. The mission also said that two Indians were among six injured in the attacks. The two were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The explosions were caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

The embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that the identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been established. @IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains, it tweeted.

Advertisement

However, the embassy has not revealed their identities. "Of the 6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving the medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night. We thank the UAE Government @MoFAICUAE & @AdnocGroup for their support," the embassy tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.