If Invasion Continues...' Ukraine's Zelenskiy Asks for Military Aircraft, Boycott of Russian Oil

Reuters
Updated: March 07, 2022, 16:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the international community on Monday to provide Ukraine with military aircraft and to boycott Russian oil, oil products and other exports.
“If the invasion (of Ukraine) continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed … for the sake of peace," he said in a video address.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.
first published: March 07, 2022, 16:11 IST