‘If Islamabad Can’t Protect Our Citizens’: Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Temporarily Shuts Consular Section

In a surprise move, China has announced temporarily closing down the consular section of its embassy in Islamabad until further notice.

“Due to technical issues, the Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023 until further notice," read a notice issued on its official website.

According to a source in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave, the Chinese Embassy was receiving threats from Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) and Baloch militants continuously.

So, the embassy in consultation with Beijing decided to suspend its consular services to avoid any mishaps and incidents, the source added.

The source also revealed that China is not happy with the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government as the attacks on Chinese citizens and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects are on rise. “If Islamabad can’t protect our citizens, projects and interests, we know the way", Beijing has reportedly said, according to the source.

Beijing informed Islamabad that it cannot do work and business in a “grave security situation" with Chinese workers being threatened and killed in Pakistan.

Despite assurances by Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif on his visit to Beijing last year, China is not feeling safe in Pakistan, the source further said.

Rising security threats have pushed Beijing to take strong measures, with the embassy in Pakistan informing its citizens, workers and businessmen to stay safe and avoid the risky areas.

After the threats, a majority of Chinese families are leaving Pakistan too.

In December 2022, Australia, Saudi Arabia, US & UK warned the embassy staff to restrict roaming amid Islamabad terror red alerts.

Pakistan has witnessed 56% rise in terror attacks since the Fall of Kabul, and the recent Peshawar Mosque attack has panicked the whole country.

