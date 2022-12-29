Home » News » World » 'If My Mother and Sister Can't Study...': Afghan Professor Tears up His Degrees on TV Show | WATCH

'If My Mother and Sister Can't Study...': Afghan Professor Tears up His Degrees on TV Show | WATCH

The Kabul University professor said that he doesn’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 09:19 IST

Kabul, Afghanistan

A Kabul University professor tore his diplomas on live television in Afghanistan. (Shabnam Nasimi / Twitter)
Days after the Taliban ban on women’s university education in Afghanistan, a Kabul University professor tore up his educational degrees on live television saying he does not accept this education if his “mother and sister can’t study".

The 52-second video, a clip from the TV show, has now gone viral and shows the professor holding up his diplomas one by one and then tearing them.

“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education," the professor said while speaking on a show on TOLO news.

RELATED NEWS

The video clip has been viewed a million times since it was shared by Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees, on Wednesday.

Shabnam Nasimi, while sharing the video of the professor, wrote, “Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan."

Taliban recaptured Afghanistan in August last year, two decades after they had been driven out by US forces in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The Taliban leaders had promised a moderate version of their earlier rule after they seized power.

However, on contrary, the insurgent groups put restrictions on women’s education, their freedom of movements apart from other restrictions.

The move by the Afghan professor was commended on social media.

“Incredible courage and sense of righteousness. It is so heartening to see the men in Iran and Afghanistan are standing up for the right of their brave sisters and mothers in spite of serious personal risks," one user wrote.

“Kudos to this man for leading by example and backing his words with real action," another tweeted.

In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power last year, the hardline Islamist rulers banned women from working in non-governmental organizations, sparking international outcry.

The Taliban have already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls.

“You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," Minister for Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem said in a letter issued to all government and private universities.

first published: December 29, 2022, 09:12 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 09:19 IST
