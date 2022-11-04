“I’ll Probably Do it Again, Get Ready’: Trump Could Announce White House Bid after Midterms

Former US president Donald Trump’s advisers told news agency Reuters that Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month. The former president himself teased that there is a strong possibility that he will make a comeback during a rally in Iowa on Thursday.

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again. Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you, very soon. Get ready," Trump said regarding his 2024 bid.

Another adviser speaking to Reuters said that the former president could make a formal announcement shortly after Tuesday’s elections and is looking forward to meeting with potential staff ahead of making a bid.

The advisers also pointed out that the former president could delay the decision or even change his mind.

But the former president has featured prominently in the campaign rallies for fellow Republican contenders ahead of the midterms. He has visited 25 states and held 18 fundraisers.

Trump remains unpopular among many American voters and a poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos found that just 41% of Americans view Trump favourably.

Many viewed his presidential tenure as divisive and he also faced a raft of investigations among which one alleges that he stole classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his presidency.

US President Joe Biden’s plummeting approval ratings would also act as a factor if Trump plans to announce his bid for the White House on or after Thanksgiving.

He also expects Republicans to win Tuesday’s midterms and various surveys and polls also show a Republican comeback at the US House of Representatives.

The control of the Senate could go either way but if the GOP does take control they will have the power to stall Biden’s administrative plans for the next two years.

There are however potential rivals within the Republican camp who could emerge as strong contenders if they enter the ring with Donald Trump.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, whom many in the Republican camp believe has the potential to take on both Biden and Trump is one such potential rival. He is likely to win his re-election race on Tuesday against Democrat Charlie Crist.

Other contenders are Mike Pence, former US vice-president and Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin.

