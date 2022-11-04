'Imran Khan A True Cricketer, Won't Show Pain': Aide Slams Establishment's Role, Reminds of 'Sabotage'

Hours after Imran Khan was shot at during a protest march in Wazirabad, his close aide hinted at the possibility of more than one shooter to target Pakistan’s former prime minister and questioned the role of the country’s three top faces behind the assassination attempt.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Dr Salman Ahmed said the attack occurred on Day 6 of Khan’s highly charged march from Lahore to Islamabad which had drawn thousands of supporters. “Khan’s container has been travelling very slowly, covering a distance of 12 kilometres every day. The speed is slow as thousands of Pakistanis surround it wherever it goes.

“On Thursday, during the late afternoon, there was a stop near Wazirabad and Khan was getting ready to make a speech. All of a sudden, there was a burst of bullets. Khan was shot four times and rushed to surgery. He is out of danger now but the question is who shot him and if more than one shooter was present to target him," he said.

Ahmed said he spoke to the former prime minister after the attack and like a true sportsman, he asked his friend of 40 years to not worry. “I have known him for 40 years. I toured with him before becoming an artist. Khan is a cricketer, he will never show any pain," said Ahmed.

Asked about who could possibly be behind the attack, Ahmed said Khan had named three people — as announced by PTI’s Asad Umar — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Maj Gen Faisal Naseer, a top ISI name.

He added that he had no doubt that the establishment was involved in the attack on Khan. “In the last six months, a sitting government that was democratically elected was taken out with an international conspiracy that was aligned with turncoats. They thought they could get a puppet prime minister with Sharif and a cabinet in which 60 per cent members are out on bail for every possible crime."

Recounting earlier instances of what he termed ‘sabotage’, Ahmed said: “I was in a helicopter with him three weeks ago and both engines malfunctioned. Soon after, when he was on the road from Gujranwala, the engine of a car behind him burst open. On August 22, I got information that there is a conspiracy to eliminate him and I announced the same but the interior minister denied it."

Though Khan’s close aide did not directly blame Gen Qamar Bajwa for the attack, he hinted at the possibility. “I am just stating facts. When Imran khan was deposed, he said there was a cipher and the issue was discussed among all the stakeholders. It was decided that the information on the cipher was very damaging for Pakistan and Khan asked President Arif Alvi to seek a judicial commission to probe it. That letter has been sitting with the chief justice. So people are asking what is going on? Who gave orders for this assassination attempt?"

The suspect caught by police in Pakistan for opening fire during the PTI’s long march, has said he wanted to kill former Imran Khan because “he was misleading the public," media reports said.

When the police asked why he committed the crime, the shooter said, “Imran Khan was misleading people and I could not tolerate it so I tried to kill him. I tried my best to kill him. I tried killing only Imran Khan and no one else."

“I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly… I conspired against Imran Khan from the day he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," the shooter said according to a video shared on social media.

