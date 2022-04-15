Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is unsafe in the hands of the newly elected prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also said that the new regime is one of ‘robbers and thieves’.

Imran Khan went on a rant during a roadshow in Peshawar on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported, where he said that the nation’s institutions were in the hands of thieves. “The conspiracy under which these people were brought to power, I ask my institutions, is our nuclear program which is in their hands, can they protect it? Aren’t you putting the safety of Pakistanis in the hands of these thieves, have you no fear of God?," Khan said at his rally.

Khan said that the regime change was brought forth by the United States (US) as they were accustomed to ‘slaves like Zardaris and Sharifs’. He repeated his claim that the US was angered over his visit to Moscow during the initial phase of the war in Ukraine. He thanked people who attended the rally and urged them to discredit the regime change orchestrated allegedly by the United States. Khan said that the current regime has its assets outside the country and hence should not be trusted.

Advertisement

“Is the nuclear program safe in the hands of these robbers, whose money is outside? America, we don’t need your apology… who are you to forgive us? You are accustomed to these slaves, these Sharifs, these Zardaris," Imran said claiming that the US forgave Pakistan after Imran was ousted via the vote of no-confidence earlier this month.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Director-General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)- the media wing of the Pakistan army dismissed the allegations. Iftikhar clarified to the media that the nuclear arsenal of Pakistan does not belong to any single individual. “Our program is at such a place that our command and control mechanism, asset security, is one of the best in international evaluation," Iftikhar said. He further added that Pakistan’s nuclear program should not be brought up in political discussions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.