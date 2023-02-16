Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an inquiry against ex-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for violating his oath of office as the army chief.

Imran Khan has claimed that General Bajwa violated his oath of office while he was the Chief of the Army Staff. CNN-News18 has accessed a copy of the letter that Imran Khan sent to President Alvi dated Feb 14.

In the letter, Imran Khan said General Bajwa “admitted to journalist Javed Chaudhry that ‘we’ considered Imran Khan to be dangerous to the country if he continued to stay in power".

The former PM said that it would be critical to ascertain from General Bajwa who did he refer to as “we".

The PTI chief, also alleged that the recordings of General Bajwa’s conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are a serious violation of the Army Chief’s oath and fundamental human rights.

“The question is why and under what authorisation was Gen Bajwa recording confidential conversations?" Imran questioned.

General Bajwa flouted his oath and openly violating the government’s policy of neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war, he stated in the letter.

Imran Khan further said that General Bajwa took a stand against the Pakistan government’s policy on the Russia-Ukraine war at the Islamabad Security Conference on April 2, 2022.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan had claimed that General Qamar Bajwa wanted him to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, but he did not oblige him citing the example of India.

“On my return from Russia visit (a year ago being premier), Gen Bajwa asked me to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I told him that India, which is a strategic ally of the US, is staying neutral. So, Pakistan should stay neutral," Khan said.

Khan has also held Gen Bajwa, the “main player", responsible for the conspiracy that resulted in his ouster from power. “Bajwa is a source of all the crises plaguing Pakistan today," he said.

Earlier, Khan described Gen Bajwa, who retired in November last year, as the “super-king" and said his three-and-a-half-year stint in the Prime Minister’s Office was more like a “puppet".

