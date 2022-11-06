Imran Khan: Judicial Commission to Probe Pak Attack Good Idea, But First Sack Accused | Exclusive

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot at during his rally in Punjab on Thursday, has said he welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif’s demand for constitution of a full court judicial commission to probe the failed assassination bid on him.

A day after the attack on him, Khan alleged that three people — Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer — were behind the botched assassination attempt on his life. “But first, the accused should be removed from their positions. The judicial commission should investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif. The judicial commission should also investigate the cipher," he said.

“I am the former prime minister and the head of the largest political party of Pakistan, the tragedy is that in spite of my government in Punjab, a first information report (FIR) has not been filed for the past three days. Imagine what must be happening to common man in this country."

Advertisement

“As the attacker’s interview was recorded and leaked, police say we were under pressure. We have not been able to register an FIR because they say we are ready to file against the PM and Interior Minister, but you can’t do it for that army general, Major Faisal," Khan said.

He also announced the resumption of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Long March from Tuesday.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz-led government.

Advertisement

While one person died, several PTI leaders were injured in the incident.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘They Want to Kill Me…I Will Fight Back…’, Imran Khan Says After Assassination Bid | Exclusive

“If an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer commits a heinous act, instead of taking action against him, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) comes and says we will protect him… They say charges of treason will be filed against Imran Khan. In this country, an ex-prime minister cannot register an FIR because these people are so powerful that no one can touch them."

Advertisement

THE COMMISSION

Sharif on Saturday demanded constitution of a “full court commission" by the Supreme Court to probe Khan’s allegations.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sharif said, “I request the chief justice of Pakistan to make a full court commission, including senior and junior judges. Chief Justice (Umar Atta) Bandial, I request you to make a full court commission; I will also send you a letter for it, and I hope you will entertain this request. If you didn’t entertain my request then such allegations would come up again. The federal government will also fully cooperate with the commission and will accept its findings whole-heartedly."

Asserting that he will step down if his involvement is found in any conspiracy related to the attack on Khan, Sharif said, “If Khan provides proof that I or the interior minister or the army officer was involved in the conspiracy, then I will not be prime minister even for a minute. I will resign."

He said the allegations made by Khan have hit the foundation of Pakistan and he will make all efforts to bring the country out of the instability.

ALSO READ | Unanswered Questions on Imran Khan Attack Amid Chilling Echo of Benazir Bhutto Assassination

Reacting to Khan’s allegations against the unnamed military official, Sharif said the PTI chief “is attacking the Pakistan Army like an enemy". A smear campaign is being run on social media against the military, he alleged. Shehbaz said Khan is a “liar from head to toe" and is trying his best to destroy Pakistan. “You [Imran Khan] are pushing the nation towards destruction through lies…it’s my responsibility to save the nation from this destruction," he said.

On the delay in registering an FIR of the attack, Shehbaz said Khan’s party PTI is in power in the Punjab province and the provincial government should tell why the FIR has not been registered so far.

ARMY SPEAKS

The Pakistan Army in a statement has said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by Khan against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.

ALSO READ | ‘Just Want to Kill Him’, Imran Khan’s Attacker Says Ex-Pak PM ‘Misleading People, Committing Blasphemy’

The institution will safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what. The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned, the Army said in a strong statement, hours after Khan made the allegations.

“No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity," it said, adding that the Army has requested the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

With PTI Inputs

Read all the Latest News here