Imran Khan Lashes Out at Oppn at Islamabad Rally; PTI Leaders to Meet Late Night to Discuss No-Confidence Vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday tore into the opposition parties at a massive rally in Islamabad ahead of his crucial no-confidence motion tabled against him. He alleged “three rats’ have looted the country in the past 30 years and vowed, “Imran Khan will never bow, and will never let his country bow in front of anyone."

Khan in an emotional appeal to the mass gathering said, he can “sacrifice government and life but won’t forgive corrupt criminals." He alleged his party members were bribed by the opposition in support of the no-confidence vote and hailed them for refusing the offers.

In an attack against the previous “corrupt" Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President General Pervez Musharraf who have offshore bank accounts and assets in London, said, “rats have looted Pakistan for 30 years" and all “drama" is happening due to his opposition to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). He alleged he was “blackmailed" and said the “entire nation is going to watch the voting when it will happen."

Advertisement

He lamented that the ‘loot’ caused by the corruption of the previous state heads in the last 30 years made Pakistan lag behind its neighbours. “India went ahead of us… Even Bangladesh left us behind… All of this happened since the thieves ruled."

In a major allegation against the Pakistan Army, he said, “our foreign policy is being manipulated from outside." waving a letter that he refused to read aloud due to interest of national security, he said he has “evidence" of alleged plotting to destabilise the country’s economy and Nawaz Sharif’s instructions from London to politicians living in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Khan praised former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for trying to introduce an independent foreign policy but said he was unfortunately hanged due to conspiracy Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sharif. In an attack against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, current chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and grand-nephew of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Khan said, “Bilawal you are sitting with murderers of your ‘Nana’."

Khan hailed the country’s universal health coverage and said his government ensured no-interest loans were levied to people to build homes. He said fuel price were reduced, steps were taken to fight inflation and his government have used all the tax money for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. “We will take tax from rich and give it to the poor," he said.

Advertisement

In a major setback to Khan, two of his ministers have resigned ahead of his rally. Shahzain Bugti, who served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, announced his resignation and joined the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Aamir Liaquat has also quit ahead of proceedings into a no-confidence motion.

According to reports, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has also withdrawn support to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and have joined the opposition on a working relationship, especially with the PPP. The BAP has five seats in the National Assembly. Prime Minister Khan needs a minimum of 172 for a simple majority in the 342 member parliament. After the defection of nearly 20 of his party lawmakers, Khan faces his biggest political crisis since coming to power.

Advertisement

The PTI leadership will meet at 11 pm on Sunday, without Imran Khan, possibly to discuss the no-trust motion that will be tabled on Monday.

Advertisement

The opposition altogether commands 163 seats in the lower house but could build a majority if most of the defectors were to join its ranks in a no-confidence vote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.