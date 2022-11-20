Imran Khan Lauds India's Foreign Policy Once Again, Calls it 'Free and Independent'

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India’s foreign policy yet again by saying that Delhi has a free and independent foreign policy.

Khan while lauding India’s foreign policy lauded its decision to buy oil from Russia amid pressure from the West.

“I must take the example of India. The country became free along with us and now look at its foreign policy. It pursues a free and independent foreign policy. India stood by its decision, saying that they will buy oil from Russia," Khan said while virtually addressing his ‘long march’ on Saturday, according to ANI.

Imran Khan lauded Modi government’s purchase of Russian oil in line with its national interests and added that though India and the United States were QUAD allies but it still decided to purchase oil from Russia in the interest of the citizens.

Advertisement

The former Pakistani Prime Minister had praised India’s foreign policy several times in the past.

Earlier in October, he had lauded New Delhi for its foreign policy in the context of Russian oil purchase despite Western pressure.

“The decisions of this nation must be made inside the nation. If Russia is giving cheap oil and if I have the choice to save my countrymen, no one should ask us. No one should be able to tell us. India can take oil from Russia but slave Pakistanis are not allowed. I want to see a free country and justice must prevail and people should be provided safety and security," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

In March this year, Khan in an address in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had said that India, being a member of Quad along with America, was also importing oil from Russia despite sanctions. “Main aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (I salute India today)," he had said, adding that New Delhi’s foreign policy is for the betterment of its people.

Read all the Latest News here