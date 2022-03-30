Imran Khan Likely to Resign Today After His Address, May Reveal ‘Letter’ Alleging Foreign Conspiracy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to resign today after his address to the nation, according to sources. Khan has also threatened to show the “letter" that purportedly contains evidence of foreign conspiracy against his government to the media and his allies, reports have said.

The Imran Khan camp is watching the situation closely, and the premier does not want to debate over the no-trust motion in the National Assembly (the lower house of Pakistan assembly) on April 3, according to sources. His ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has ratified the pact between the party and the opposition confirming no-confidence vote against Khan.

This means the MQM-P is all set to sever ties with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government, and vote in favour of the no-trust vote.

According to sources, the latest political situation would be discussed with the objective to win back the lawmakers belonging to the MQM-P and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with seven and five members in the lower house, respectively. The cabinet members and those invited to attend the special session would also be taken into confidence about the threatening document letter by the Pakistan’s PM.

Imran Khan had on Tuesday directed PTI lawmakers to either abstain from voting or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

So far, no Pakistan’s PM has been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third PM to have faced this challenge. In fact, no Pakistani PM has completed a full five-term in the office.

However, exuding confidence in Khan, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain said, “Imran Khan is a player who fights till the last ball. He will not resign."

In the 342-member National Assembly, Khan’s PTI needs at least 172 members on its side to remain in the government. Nearly 20 defections in PTI and cracks in coalition have made him short of 172 votes.

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Around two dozen dissident lawmakers of ruling PTI have come out in the open ahead of the voting against Khan, with the government accusing the opposition of horse-trading.

