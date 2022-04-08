Home / News / World /  Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pak Rupee Drops to Historic Low; Ex-PM Sharif Says Imran Made People Starve, Good They've Got Rid of Him
Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pak Rupee Drops to Historic Low; Ex-PM Sharif Says Imran Made People Starve, Good They've Got Rid of Him

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: The country's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hailed Pakistan Supreme Court ruling to restore the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly "unconstitutional".

A general view of the Centaurus Mall with a campaign poster featuring Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that reads in Urdu, leader of the muslim Ummah, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Reuters)
Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Hours after the Supreme Court’s ruling against the Speaker’s “wrongful” dissolution of the National Assembly, Imran Khan late on Thursday announced on Twitter that he has called a cabinet, as well as, a parliamentary party meeting on Friday. “Tomorrow evening I will address the nation. Read More

Apr 08, 2022 08:52 IST

Pakistan Rupee Nosedives against Dollar as Political Crisis Rocks Confidence

The Pakistan rupee dropped to a historic low of 191 rupees to the dollar Thursday as an ongoing political crisis rocked confidence in the currency.

The rupee has been declining for months, but the fall became precipitous in March when opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that led to the dissolution of the national assembly last week.

Apr 08, 2022 08:36 IST

Imran Made Pakistanis Starve, Good They've Got Rid of Him, Says Ex-PM Sharif, Hails Restoration of Nat'l Assembly

Meanwhile, the country’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hailed Pakistan Supreme Court ruling to restore the National Assembly after it declared the government’s decision to dissolve the assembly “unconstitutional".

“I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. Dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country," said Sharif in London.

Apr 08, 2022 07:50 IST

Imran Khan Says 'To Fight Till the Last Ball'

Hours after the Supreme Court’s ruling against the Speaker’s “wrongful" dissolution of the National Assembly, Imran Khan late on Thursday announced on Twitter that he has called a cabinet, as well as, a parliamentary party meeting on Friday.

Apr 08, 2022 17:31 IST

RECAP | Pak SC Strikes Down Deputy Speaker's Decision; Restores Assembly, Orders Vote on No-trust Motion

In a body blow to Imran Khan, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously struck down a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker on the rejection of a noconfidence motion against him and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was "unconstitutional" In a landmark 50 verdict, a fivemember bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that the deputy speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside." "The deputy speaker gave a ruling on April 3. Leave was granted on the noconfidence motion on March 28. The ruling of the speaker is declared unconstitutional," Justice Bandial said. The court also declared the advice by Prime Minister Khan to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national assembly as unconstitutional." The bench comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mohammad Ali Mazhar Miankhel, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhel also restored Prime Minister Khan and his cabinet to their respective offices as on April 3.
Apr 08, 2022 17:31 IST

Pak Opposition Leaders Celebrate Apex Court's Landmark Ruling

Pakistan's jubilant Opposition leaders on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark verdict that set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the notrust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it an "epochmaking" day for the supremacy of the Constitution and a ruling against the "most incompetent and failed" government. Pakistan's Supreme Court struck down National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's controversial move to dismiss a noconfidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, in a major blow to the cricketerturnedpolitician who is now likely to face a notrust vote on Saturday in Parliament after the ruling.
Apr 08, 2022 17:31 IST

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Likens Pak PM Imran Khan to Adolf Hitler

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday likened Prime Minister Imran Khan to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, terming his decisions to dissolve the National Assembly and reject the vote of noconfidence against him as an unconstitutional powergrab. "Nazi Hitler prevailed to dissolve the Reichstag [German Parliament] and thereby solidified his position by abrogating the Constitution and ending the Weimar Republic Imran Niazi is doing the same in Pakistan, the Muslim LeagueNawaz (PMLN) President, said. Addressing a press conference at the Supreme Court premises, the PML-N leader stated that April 3 would be remembered as the day the Constitution was sabotaged and trampled upon, adding that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's attempt to issue Khan a stay-order by dismissing the no-trust motion was unconstitutional. The Opposition leader claimed that Khan acted through the deputy speaker to have the no-confidence motion dismissed and urged the National Security Council (NSC) to bring forth the minutes of the meeting regarding the diplomatic cable accusing the opposition of conspiring against the premier.
Apr 08, 2022 17:31 IST

Pakistani Dissidents Hail Their Country's Apex Court Ruling

A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents Friday welcomed the ruling of their country's Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its unlawful dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said. This is also the time when all institutions of the state look back at the debris of the last four years, it said in a statement. SAATH said while the latest Supreme Court judgment is a positive step it is also important that the horrendous practice of 'disappearing' people should end. Prominent members of SAATH include former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Member of Parliament Mohsin Dawar, former ambassadors Husain Haqqani and Kamran Shafi, former editor of Daily Times Rashed Rahman, columnist Mohammed Taqi, journalists Taha Siddiqui, Gul Bukhari and Marvi Sirmed, and activists Gulalai Ismail, Tahira Jabeen, Shahzad Irfan and Farhan Kaghzi. Scant regard was given to the Constitution, the Economy, Foreign Affairs, and Governance, under Imran Khan, they said.
Apr 08, 2022 17:31 IST

Imran Made Pakistanis Starve, Good They've Got Rid of Him, Says Ex-PM Sharif, Hails Restoration of Nat'l Assembly

Meanwhile, the country's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hailed Pakistan Supreme Court ruling to restore the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly "unconstitutional". "I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. Dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country," said Sharif in London.
Apr 08, 2022 17:31 IST

Imran Khan Says 'To Fight Till the Last Ball'

Hours after the Supreme Court's ruling against the Speaker's "wrongful" dissolution of the National Assembly, Imran Khan late on Thursday announced on Twitter that he has called a cabinet, as well as, a parliamentary party meeting on Friday.

My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hailed Pakistan Supreme Court ruling to restore the National Assembly after it declared the government’s decision to dissolve the assembly “unconstitutional”.

“I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. Dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country,” said Sharif in London.

A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents Friday welcomed the ruling of their country’s Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its unlawful dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said.

This is also the time when all institutions of the state look back at the debris of the last four years, it said in a statement. SAATH said while the latest Supreme Court judgment is a positive step it is also important that the horrendous practice of ‘disappearing’ people should end.

Prominent members of SAATH include former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Member of Parliament Mohsin Dawar, former ambassadors Husain Haqqani and Kamran Shafi, former editor of Daily Times Rashed Rahman, columnist Mohammed Taqi, journalists Taha Siddiqui, Gul Bukhari and Marvi Sirmed, and activists Gulalai Ismail, Tahira Jabeen, Shahzad Irfan and Farhan Kaghzi. Scant regard was given to the Constitution, the Economy, Foreign Affairs, and Governance, under Imran Khan, they said.

The Opposition was relentlessly pursued for no reason by the coercive organs of the ‘Hybrid Junta’, they added. The dissident journalists, politicians, diplomats, and intellectuals, several of whom live in exile for fear for their lives, cited the persecution of some of their colleagues.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.