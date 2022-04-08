Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pak Rupee Drops to Historic Low; Ex-PM Sharif Says Imran Made People Starve, Good They've Got Rid of Him

A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents Friday welcomed the ruling of their country’s Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its unlawful dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said.

This is also the time when all institutions of the state look back at the debris of the last four years, it said in a statement. SAATH said while the latest Supreme Court judgment is a positive step it is also important that the horrendous practice of ‘disappearing’ people should end.

Prominent members of SAATH include former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Member of Parliament Mohsin Dawar, former ambassadors Husain Haqqani and Kamran Shafi, former editor of Daily Times Rashed Rahman, columnist Mohammed Taqi, journalists Taha Siddiqui, Gul Bukhari and Marvi Sirmed, and activists Gulalai Ismail, Tahira Jabeen, Shahzad Irfan and Farhan Kaghzi. Scant regard was given to the Constitution, the Economy, Foreign Affairs, and Governance, under Imran Khan, they said.