Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Assembly Session Today to Elect New Punjab CM; Shahbaz Sharif Calls Defeat Imminent for Pak PM in No-trust Vote

The resignation of the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province Usman Buzdar was accepted on Friday, ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.
Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, vice president of the PML (N) party, could become the new chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, CNN-News18 has learnt from sources.
Hamza is the current leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly.
The development comes against the backdrop of the political turmoil in Pakistan with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government tottering as he faces a no-confidence vote from a joint opposition bloc, even as several members of his own ruling alliance have switched to the other side. READ MORE
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan who is struggling for survival chose to admire India again for following an independent foreign policy. Khan also chose to attack the United States again and again without naming the nation. Earlier, Pakistan PM Khan - in a deliberate slip of tongue - said that the US - quickly correcting himself and saying a foreign power - is working behind the scenes to destabilise Pakistan.
“I commend India for always having and protecting its independent foriegn policy for national and public interest. I do not blame India for this because it is looking out for its best interest," Imran Khan said, referring to India’s plans to buy Russian crude as the energy market suffers due to the ongoing war on Ukraine. “The US says India has an independent foriegn policy so they cannot censure them," he said. READ MORE
Ahead of Sunday’s no-trust motion against him, embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday got a shot in the arm following his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s “overwhelming success" in the local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The ruling PTI was leading in the second phase of the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as counting of votes was still underway, the Geo News reported.
The polling was held for the slots of chairmen and mayors of 65 tehsil councils.
The results show that the count for 48 out of 64 tehsil councils is complete. According to the unconfirmed results, PTI succeeded in 24 tehsil councils and is in a leading position in seven tehsil councils.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) won seven seats and is leading in four other tehsil councils. Independent candidates succeeded in seven tehsil councils and are in the lead in one council.
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that he has “credible information" that his life is in danger but asserted that he will not quit as he is not afraid. In an interview with ARY News, the 69-year-old leader said that he will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan. His statements came ahead of Sunday’s no-confidence motion by Opposition parties in the National Assembly against him.
The cricketer-turned-politician also said that the establishment gave him three options - a no-confidence vote, early elections, or resignation from the post of Prime Minister. READ MORE
Shabaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying his “defeat was imminent" on Sunday, when the lower house is scheduled to vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.
During a press conference, the Opposition Leader stated that the only way to cure a “arrogant and stubborn" man’s illness is to depose his government through the legal process of a no-confidence motion, the Dawn News reported.
In response to the prime minister’s allegations of a coup, Shahbaz “"I do not speak on assumptions," he said in response to a threat to depose his government by a “foreign power." I base my claims on solid evidence."
The resignation of the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province Usman Buzdar was accepted on Friday, ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. Buzdar, a close aide of Khan, submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister on March 28 after a delegation of senior lawmakers had submitted a no-trust motion against him in the provincial assembly.
Following Buzdar’s resignation, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will be its candidate as Punjab chief minister. Elahi is the Speaker of the provincial assembly.
Khan said on Friday that he has credible information that his life is in danger but asserted that he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan. In an interview with ARY News ahead of Sunday’s no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against him, Khan also revealed that the establishment (the Pakistani military) gave him three options – no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as the Prime Minister.
“I said early election is the best option I could never think of resigning and for no-trust motion, I believe that I will fight till the last minute, he said. The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.
Khan said not only his life was in danger but the Opposition, which is playing in foreign hands, will also resort to his character assassination. Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.
