Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Will Pakistan PM's Appeals to Own Party Leaders at Rally Work? All Eyes on No-confidence Motion Today

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: In a massive show of strength ahead of a crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a mammoth rally in the national capital where he claimed that foreign powers were involved in a conspiracy’ to topple his coalition government. Read More
The political turmoil comes as Pakistan faces a recurring economic crisis, and Khan’s government is banking on the International Monetary Fund to release the next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves. Khan, a former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, came to power in 2018, after the leaders of the country’s two mainstream parties were discredited by accusations of corruption. Political analysts say the country’s powerful military had supported Khan’s rise to power, and that the generals have now become disenchanted with his leadership. Khan has denied receiving backing from the military.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not resign, rejecting opposition calls for him to step down ahead of a no-confidence move against him in his toughest challenge since coming to power in 2018. The bid for a vote of no confidence has raised the risk of constitutional, administrative and economic crises amid a pending International Monetary Fund review on the next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package.
The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. The loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan short of the minimum 172 that he needs for a simple majority in parliament. The opposition all together commands 163 seats in the lower house but could build a majority if most of the defectors were to join its ranks in a no-confidence vote. Khan has filed a court petition seeking a lifetime ban on the defectors while also appealing to them to return to the ruling party.
Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.
In a carefully worked out deal aimed at assuaging both the riled-up opposition and the current government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may announce early elections after the Budget is presented, possibly ahead of time too, sources told CNN-News18.
Pakistan is in political turmoil as it faces a recurring economic crisis, and Khan’s government is relying on the International Monetary Fund to release the next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package to shore up the country’s dwindling foreign currency reserves. Khan, a former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, took power in 2018 after the country’s two mainstream parties’ leaders were discredited by corruption allegations. READ MORE
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday tore into the opposition parties at a massive rally in Islamabad ahead of his crucial no-confidence motion tabled against him. He alleged “three rats’ have looted the country in the past 30 years and vowed, “Imran Khan will never bow, and will never let his country bow in front of anyone."
Khan in an emotional appeal to the mass gathering said, he can “sacrifice government and life but won’t forgive corrupt criminals." He alleged his party members were bribed by the opposition in support of the no-confidence vote and hailed them for refusing the offers. READ MORE
In a major setback to Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, two of his cabinet ministers have resigned ahead of the crucial no-confidence vote, sources told CNN-News18. Shahzain Bugti, who served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, announced his resignation on Sunday and joined the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Member National Assembly (MNA) from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Aamir Liaquat has also announced his resignation. READ MORE
At the beginning of his address, Khan thanked the participants of the rally for responding to his call and gathering in Islamabad from every part of the country. Khan said that poor countries are backward because the law there fails to catch the rich who are involved in white collar crimes. They transfer stolen and looted money to offshore accounts. Small thieves do not destroy a country like the way big thieves do, he said.
“These ‘three stooges’ are looting the country for years and all this drama is being done to have Imran Khan surrender like Musharraf. They are trying to blackmail the government. General Musharraf tried to save his government and gave these thieves NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and it resulted in the destruction of Pakistan," Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.
Addressing the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) titled Amr Bil Maroof’ (enjoin the good) and billed as a “historic" event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said foreign elements are using local politicians and money to mend the country’s foreign policy and asserted that he has a letter as evidence’ to support his claims.
“Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest," Khan said in his marathon speech that lasted more than an hour and a half.
In a massive show of strength ahead of a crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a mammoth rally in the national capital where he claimed that foreign powers were involved in a conspiracy’ to topple his coalition government. In his speech, Khan also made an impassioned appeal to his party lawmakers while exhorting those from the opposition to desist from voting against him the upcoming no-trust vote against him.
Addressing the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) titled Amr Bil Maroof’ (enjoin the good) and billed as a “historic” event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said foreign elements are using local politicians and money to mend the country’s foreign policy and asserted that he has a letter as evidence’ to support his claims.
“Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest,” Khan said in his marathon speech that lasted more than an hour and a half.
“The letter I have is proof and I want to dare anyone who is doubting this letter. I will invite them off the record. We have to decide for how long we will have to live like this. We are getting threats. There are many things about foreign conspiracy which will be shared very soon,” he said.
At the beginning of his address, Khan thanked the participants of the rally for responding to his call and gathering in Islamabad from every part of the country. Khan said that poor countries are backward because the law there fails to catch the rich who are involved in white collar crimes. They transfer stolen and looted money to offshore accounts. Small thieves do not destroy a country like the way big thieves do, he said.
“These ‘three stooges’ are looting the country for years and all this drama is being done to have Imran Khan surrender like Musharraf. They are trying to blackmail the government. General Musharraf tried to save his government and gave these thieves NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and it resulted in the destruction of Pakistan,” Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.
“Come what may, I will not forgive them even if my government goes or even if I lose my life,” he said, apparently referring to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Fazlur Rehman.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.