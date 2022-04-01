Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pak PM 'Names US' In Slip of Tongue During Speech; Islamabad HC Hopes Khan Won't Reveal 'Secret Memo'

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday rejected opposition calls for him to resign, and accused an unnamed Western country of backing moves to oust him because he had visited Moscow recently for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
Khan, 69, has faced mounting criticism of his performance, including his management of a troubled economy of the nuclear armed country. Read More
Pakistan’s top security body on Thursday decided to issue a strong demarche to a country, that it did not name, over a threatening letter — purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust Imran Khan government — and expressed concern at the undiplomatic communication and “interference" in its internal affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 37th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) at Prime Minister’s House to discuss a controversial letter sent by the Pakistan ambassador in that country, which according to Prime Minister Khan threatened to remove him from office. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers of Defence, Energy, Information and Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, National Security Adviser and senior officers. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), NSA Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee about the “formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country" to Pakistan’s ambassador in that country in a formal meeting which was subsequently conveyed.
Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asserted that he will not resign from the post and play till the last ball. In a live address to the nation, the 69-year-old leader said that he will face the no-trust vote scheduled on Sunday (April 3). Sources close to Khan told CNN-News18 that the PM’s address was “historic and landmark", which helped “galvanised Khan’s core supporters and beyond".
“We will never back down and will give the ultimate sacrifice to defend Imran Khan and Pakistan. This evil international conspiracy needs to be nipped in the bud. The three stooges and the turncoats should be tried in a special court. Anyone found guilty should be punished to the full extent of the law," the sources said exclusively to CNN-News18. READ MORE
Ahead of a no-confidence vote against him, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants a safe exit from the mess created by the Opposition and has sent them messages to work out a solution.
CNN-News18 has learnt that Khan sent messages to the opposition leaders on Wednesday to work out formula for early elections but they refused his request.
Now, the Pakistan PM wants some agreement so that some face-saving can be done. READ MORE
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) said on Wednesday that it hoped Prime Minister Imran Khan will not make public a “secretive" memo that the government claims “threatens" Pakistan’s sovereignty.
In a written order, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah stated that the court is confident that Imran Khan, as an elected prime minister, would not disclose any information or act in violation of Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, or violate the oath he took under the Constitution.
“Any decision taken by the Prime Minister has to be in consonance with his obligations under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and in letter and spirit of the oath of the office," the written order read, according to a report by Geo News.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday rejected opposition calls for him to resign, and accused an unnamed Western country of backing moves to oust him because he had visited Moscow recently for talks with President Vladimir Putin. Khan in his address on Thursday said the move to oust him was a “foreign conspiracy" backed by a Western country that was unhappy with his visit last month to Moscow to meet Putin.
“I have never accepted defeat in life. Whatever the result of the vote, I will come forward with more strength,” Khan said in a nationally televised live address.
The vote has become increasingly difficult for Khan since he lost his majority in parliament when his main ally quit his coalition. It could see the former cricket star ousted and the return of political uncertainty.
Earlier on Thursday, opposition parties called on him to resign ahead of the parliamentary vote.
“I want to give you a suggestion that you take an honourable exit, and an honourable exit is that you resign today,” opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, told reporters at parliament.
A parliamentary debate on the vote against Khan was set to begin on Thursday, but the speaker of the assembly, a member of Khan’s party, immediately adjourned the session to Sunday.
Political analysts said Khan enjoyed the support of the military when he won an election to become prime minister in 2018 but he later lost the generals’ favour over various wrangles.
Khan has denied ever having the backing of the military, and the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history, denies involvement in civilian politics.
“It (the document) says we will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan loses this no-confidence vote. But if it fails Pakistan will have to face tough time,” Khan said.
Before his speech, Khan summoned a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to discuss the document, which was described as “the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s Ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting”.
An official statement after the NSC meeting said the gathering expressed grave concern at the communication.
The committee concluded the communication amounted to “blatant interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs, the NSC statement said, adding, it decided Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country.
