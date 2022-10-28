Imran Khan Once Again Lauds India's Foreign Policy As He Begins Protest Rally in Lahore

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan once again lauded India for its foreign policy in the context of New Delhi’s Russian oil purchase despite Western pressure in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

“The decisions of this nation must be made inside the nation. If Russia is giving cheap oil and if I have the choice to save my countrymen, no one should ask us. No one should be able to tell us. India can take oil from Russia but slave Pakistanis are not allowed. I want to see a free country and justice must prevail and people should be provided safety and security," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

The PTI chairman made the remarks during a rally at Lahore’s famous Liberty Chowk after launching his protest march towards Islamabad demanding early elections.

Advertisement

This is, however, not the first time that Khan lauded India’s independent foreign policy. In March this year, Khan in an address in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had said that India, being a member of Quad along with America, was also importing oil from Russia despite sanctions. “Main aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (I salute India today)," he had said, adding that New Delhi’s foreign policy is for the betterment of its people.

“I praise our neighbouring country as they always had an independent foreign policy. Today India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Khan — targetting ISI chief at the Friday rally — said he would remain “silent" as he did not want to “damage" the country and its institutions. His comments came a day after the ISI chief said that Khan had made a “lucrative offer" to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in return for backing his government during the political turmoil in March this year.

“DG ISI, listen carefully, the things I know, I am staying silent for my institutions and the country. I don’t want to damage my country," the PTI chief said. “Our criticism is for constructive purposes and for your improvement. I can say more but will not say as it will hurt the institution," he said.

Advertisement

Addressing his party supporters at the rally, Khan said his protest march was not for politics or personal interest but to gain real freedom and ensure that all decisions were made in Pakistan and not in London or Washington.

“My only aim is to free my nation and turn Pakistan into a free country," Khan said.

Advertisement

Khan had rejected ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum’s allegations in a press conference on Thursday, saying it was one-sided and he only “talked about Iman Khan" and never uttered a word against the “thieves" in the government.

Lt Gen Anjum on Thursday had said that Army chief Gen Bajwa was given a “lucrative offer" by the then government amidst the political turmoil in March. Gen. Bajwa is scheduled to retire next month after a 3-year extension.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News here