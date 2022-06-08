Imran Khan Re-elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman

Former prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday re-elected unopposed as the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: after his challengers had withdrawn in his favour. The election of 69-year-old Khan was held during the meeting of the party’s National Conference in Islamabad. The elections of the senior office bearers were held following a directive by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold intra-party polls by June 13.

Apart from Khan, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Naik Muhammad were the other two contenders who were running for the top post of chairman. However, both opted to withdraw in favour of the former premier, allowing him to become chairman of the party. Among others, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was re-elected as the vice-chairman of the party, while former planning minister Asad Umar was once again elected as the secretary-general.

After the elections, Khan addressed the party workers and leaders at the party’s National Council Meeting where he vehemently criticised the government, alleging that the incumbent rulers would “not do anything without the approval of the United States". “They are afraid that if America is disgruntled with them, then they will suffer the same fate as the Russian oligarchs," he said and alleged that his rivals had stashed billions of dollars in foreign bank accounts.

He also said to give within a few days, a date for the “biggest protest in the history of Pakistan. “We have to go all-in for our campaign for true freedom in the next phase. I will give a date within the next few days," he said.

He called on party workers to be prepared for the protest which he said was a “jihad for the nation." Khan also castigated the current government for increasing the prices of petroleum and asked the government why it had not approached Russia to ink an agreement for supplying cheap oil. He said that his government had negotiated a deal for cheap oil. Khan, who was ousted from power in April through a no-trust vote, has been claiming that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a foreign conspiracy because his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power. He has named the US as the country behind the conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington.

