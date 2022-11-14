Imran Khan Says Army Can Play ‘Constructive’ Role in His Future Plans, Makes U-Turn on US: Report

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Army will have a constructive role to play in his future plans. Speaking to news agency the Financial Times, Imran Khan said the authority cannot lie with someone else if people have voted and chosen a government to lead them.

“You cannot have an elected government which has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies somewhere else. The army can play a constructive role in my future plans for Pakistan," Imran Khan was quoted as saying by FT. He also said there has to be ‘balance’.

Imran Khan’s comments come shortly after he was accused of trying to influence the selection of the new Pakistan Army chief. Khan denied the accusations and said he wants the candidate to be selected on the basis of merit.

“I was accused of making the process of appointing the army chief controversial. But, I did not do anything. I have always wanted an appointment on merit, and whoever is senior should be appointed," Khan said, according to a separate report by CNN-News18.

Khan has accused the army of acting as ‘kingmaker’ in Pakistan and of weakening independent establishments while providing cover to the Sharif ‘dynasty’.

Observers say that Khan’s ascent was also aided by the Pakistan Army but they fell apart once Imran Khan assumed office. The cricketer-turned-politician has accused the Army of acting ‘above law.’

He also said that elections need to be held soon to stabilise the economy before it becomes a tough task for any government in power. He criticised the government for following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recommendations without taking into account how it would impact the people of the country.

The IMF this year approved a bailout program but attached several conditions ahead of fund disbursal. One of the conditions is to increase the price of fuel, which Imran Khan has criticised. He said consumption has crashed because of the Sharif-led government’s measures.

U-turn on US

Imran Khan during his interview also softened his stance on the US. After spending a better part of the year accusing the US of plotting his ouster, Imran Khan said he wants to mend relations with the US.

Khan earlier accused the US of treating Pakistan like ‘a slave’ but during his interview with the news agency he said he will seek a ‘dignified’ relationship. He labelled his visit to Moscow on the day Russia launched its ‘military operation’ in Ukraine as ‘embarrassing’ but insisted the trip was planned earlier.

Observers believe that Imran Khan and his political outfit the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win if elections were to be held. However, legal challenges could even stop him from mounting a bid.

Imran Khan is recovering from an attempt on his life. An assassin shot him thrice on his right leg while injuring other workers of his party during a rally in Wazirabad. One party worker was killed.

