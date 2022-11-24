Imran Khan Says Pakistan Prez In Touch Over Army Chief’s Selection; FM Warns of ‘Plan B’ If Alvi Adamant

With just four days left for Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa to officially retire, and massive consultations taking place over the appointment of the new Army Chief, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said President Arif Alvi will be consulting him over the selection of next COAS and Chief Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) during an interview with a private TV channel.

“I am the head of my political party and the president will definitely consult me," Khan said.

Khan censured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for holding consultations with a proclaimed offender regarding the key appointment of the Army chief. He also stressed on holding immediate fresh elections in the country owning to political and economic instability.

Imran Khan said his party will decide on exercising its political right after the name of the COAS is finalised. After receiving the appointment summary, Khan and the president will act in accordance with the law and Constitution, according to top government sources.

Finance Minister Warns About Govt’s Plan B

Finance minister Ishaq Dar said the entire process of appointment of key officers will be completed “by all means". He pointed out that the government has “Plan B" if President Alvi created hurdles in the selection of the new army chief.

Dar’s statement came hours after Imran Khan said Alvi is in touch with him over the appointment of COAS.

The finance minister also said the appointment of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff (CJCSC) will be done before November 27, hoping that the entire process will be completed by November 28. He said that both appointments can be done on two separate days.

The Pakistan government confirmed on Wednesday that it had received a list from the ministry of defence on the appointment of the next COAS.

Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas and Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood are the top contenders.

