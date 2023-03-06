Imran Khan Seeks Bail in Toshakhana Case, to Approach Sessions Court Shortly

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to approach the Sessions Court for the cancellation of a non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana case.

Khan’s lawyers will file an application in Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s court shortly. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Registrar Office has raised objections to Imran Khan’s protective bail applications, noting that some documents are not attached.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been at the centre of a row for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the PM at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

Toshakhana is a department under the administrative jurisdiction of the Cabinet Division that preserves presents and other expensive objects received by public authorities. It is mandatory for officials to declare gifts and other such materials received to the Cabinet Division, according to the rules.

But in contravention of rules, Khan — who came to power in 2018 — refused to reveal details of the numerous gifts he received throughout his tenure. A report by Indian Express said Khan claimed that doing so would jeopardise relations with other countries.

The Prime Minister’s special assistant on interior Attaullah Tarar told reporters that the Islamabad police went to Khan’s residence to deliver a notice to him to appear before a court in the Toshakhana case on March 7 when he will be indicted in the case.

“Today Imran Khan locked himself in a room in Zaman Park. Khan’s chief of staff Shibli Faraz said he wasn’t at home when the Islamabad police came to deliver a court’s notice. But Khan later appeared from his house addressing the party workers," Tarar said.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Khan has been clamouring for immediate elections to oust what he termed was an “imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

