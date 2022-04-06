Imran Khan to tell Pak SC: Form Judicial Commission for Threat Letter Probe | News18 Exclusive​

Firm on his claims of “foreign conspiracy to overthrow the government", beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wants the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission to investigate the alleged “threat letter". The United States has repeatedly rubbished the claims.

Khan’s team is likely to approach the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Sources said he consulted his legal team on Tuesday on the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice on the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Khan is of the view that the international conspiracy was recognised in the National Security Summit, said sources.

CNN-News18 has already reported that Khan was keen to get a joint investigation team (JIT) or judicial commission to look into claims.

Khan’s close aide told News18: “For full clarity and transparency, the PM’s grave and serious charges should be legally scrutinised by the commission. If necessary, a JIT should be commissioned to get to the bottom of the mysterious letter and its implications on democracy in Pakistan."

THE LETTER

Khan, in his address to Pakistanis on March 31, while making a somewhat deliberate attempt at faking a slip of tongue, said: “On March 8 or before that on March 7, the US sent us a - not the US but a foreign country sent us a message. The reason why I am talking about this, for an independent country to receive such a message, is against me and the country…It stated that if the no-confidence motion is passed, Pakistan will be forgiven, if not, there will be consequences." He said that the letter was sent to the Pakistan ministry of external affairs.

The White House director of communications Kate Bedingeld had then said there was no truth to the allegation.

Last week, Khan had named US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the person who has allegedly “warned" a Pakistan envoy to the US, as they had issues with his foreign policy, especially his visit to Russia and the stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The cable was reportedly sent on March 7, a day before the Opposition submitted the no-confidence motion and requisitioned a National Assembly session for voting on it. Meanwhile, Dawn newspaper had reported that the cable was sent by Pakistan’s then ambassador to United States Asad Majeed based on his meeting with Lu.

A US State Department spokesperson had said: “There is no truth to these allegations."

According to some diplomatic sources in Washington, the letter could be a diplomatic cable from Washington, drafted by a senior Pakistani diplomat.

