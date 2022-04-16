Imran Khan Urges Overseas Pakistanis to Donate for His Campaign Against New 'Imported' Govt

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan has appealed to overseas Pakistanis to donate money for a campaign launched by his party against the new “imported government" led by Shehbaz Sharif. In a video message posted on Twitter on Friday, Khan said a “corrupt government" was imposed on Pakistani people through a “foreign conspiracy" for regime change.

“This is an insult to the 22 crore Pakistani people," Khan asserted, nearly a week after the 69-year-old was succeeded by Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Terming his campaign as ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ (real freedom), Khan said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party has launched the website, namanzoor.com, to raise funds from overseas Pakistanis for the purpose.

“Let’s thwart the foreign conspiracy for regime change and take the country towards elections. Let the people of Pakistan decide their government," he said.

