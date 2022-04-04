Imran Khan Will Continue as Pak PM till Appointment of Caretaker: Prez Letter Accessed by News18

Imran Khan will continue as Pakistan Prime Minister till the appointment of a caretaker PM for the elections in consultation with the Opposition, President Arif Alvi has said in his letter to Khan and Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, exclusively accessed by News18.

Alvi, in the letter, said incumbent PM Khan will continue to hold office under Article 224(A)(4) of the Constitution. The letter stated that the caretaker PM will be appointed by the President.

Alvi said that in case the PM and Opposition don’t agree on the name within three days of the dissolution of the Assembly, they should forward names of two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“The committee will have eight members of the outgoing assembly, or senate, or both, with equal representation from the treasury and the Opposition, to be appointed by the PM and leader of Opposition, respectively," it stated.

On Sunday, the deputy Speaker of Parliament, a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, blocked the Opposition’s no-confidence motion that Khan was expected to lose. Alvi, also from Khan’s party, approved his request to dissolve Parliament and Khan called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

The Opposition and others moved the Supreme Court, terming it an “illegal act" that should be set aside.

“PTI has sent two names to President Arif Alvi for the post of caretaker PM," Fawad Chaudhry, Union Minister reportedly said, adding that if the joint Opposition did not finalise names within seven days, the top candidate from the names suggested by PTI will become caretaker premier, according to Pakistan’s ARY News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Supreme Court has started hearing on the deputy Speaker’s move and the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The Supreme Court had on Sunday issued a notice to all those who filed petitions against the dissolving of Parliament and adjourned the hearing till Monday. The five-judge bench led by the Chief Justice refused an interim stay on the order.

Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had ruled that no state functionaries or bodies shall take any extra-constitutional measure and added that peace and public order should maintained in the country.

