'Imran Khan's New Pakistan?' Former Wife Criticises 'Lawless' Govt After Alleged Firing on Car

Reham Khan, activist and former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has slammed him over the country’s law and order situation after her car was allegedly fired at last night. Reham asked in a series of tweets if this is “Imran Khan’s New Pakistan".

“On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!," she said in a tweet.

“I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland I can take a bullet!," Reham, who is known to voice out criticism on the Pakistan government, wrote.

She then went on to tweet that she had filed a police complaint and was waiting for a copy of the FIR.

“Imagine how slow the procedure is. We have all been awake all night & they are questioning a shaken up victim instead. I don’t fear death or injury but I am outraged & concerned about those who work for me," she tweeted.

Khan also shared a copy of the application to Shams Colony police station at Islamabad.

