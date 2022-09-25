Imran Khan's PTI Slams Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif, Says His UNGA Address ‘Copy-paste’ of Former Premier’s Speech

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has slammed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif saying his address at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is “copy-paste" of his predecessor Imran Khan’s speech at the same platform.

“It was a copy-paste of Imran Khan’s address," former foreign minister and PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The PTI leader said Sharif in his speech covered issues which were already highlighted by former premier Imran Khan. “Maybe he copy-pasted an earlier speech of Imran Khan."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday raked up the Kashmir issue with regard to relations with India, saying sustainable peace and stability in South Asia depended on a lasting solution to the dispute at the centre of three wars the two neighbours had fought since 1947. The prime minister, however, called for peaceful dialogue with India to resolve the issues and said “war was not an option".

Advertisement

“India’s illegal and unilateral occupation of the Kashmiri people and its ruthless campaign against Kashmiris hampers the cause of peace between the two countries," Sharif claimed in his address at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, where he also highlighted Pakistan’s devastating floods.

He added, “Pakistan needs a stable economy, and we look for peace with all our neighbours including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute…"

ALSO READ: ‘War Not An Option’: Pak PM Rakes Up Kashmir Issue at UNGA, Calls for ‘Peaceful Dialogue’ With India

Sharif further said the two neighbouring countries could not afford to spend money on getting “armed to teeth" but should use their resources to “feed, educate, provide jobs and healthcare" to their people.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country, and that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here