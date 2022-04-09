Is Imran Trying to Delay No-trust Debate? A 'US Tradition' Answers Why Pak PM, His Team Skipped Motion

Pakistan’s Parliament on Saturday started its crucial session to take up the no-confidence resolution against defiant Prime Minister Imran Khan who faces the possibility of being the first premier in the country’s history to be voted out in a no-trust motion. However, PM Khan has other plans.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan’s party, is trying to “filibuster" the no-confidence motion by having discussions on “foreign conspiracy. The party had vowed to make things as difficult for the Opposition as they can, be it creating hurdles in the voting procedure or preventing the election of Opposition nominee Shehbaz Sharif as the new leader of the house, the Dawn newspaper reported.

While the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif urged the parliament’s speaker to hold a vote on the no-confidence motion, Speaker Asad Qaiser said, “I have read the Supreme Court decision and will follow that in letter and spirit but we want to have a discussion on a ‘foreign conspiracy’."

Advertisement

A filibuster, originating from the US senate in early 1880s, is a political tactic in which one or more members of a legislative body prolong debate on proposed legislation so as to delay or entirely prevent decision.

The Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan. They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party of the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician.

According to the Orders of the Day’ issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda of the National Assembly (NA), the lower house of Parliament.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.