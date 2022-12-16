In Bilawal’s Backyard Sindh: 'Human Rights' & Abductions, Conversions of 1,000 Hindu Minor Girls | 5 Lows

While Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave a lecture on “human rights" at the United Nations Security Council in New York, the situation in Sindh, the province ruled by his party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), according to analysts, is quite the opposite — minorities are being killed and women are being raped or forced to convert to Islam.

The PPP is ruling Sindh for the past 15 years and has failed to protect the Hindu minority. During their reign, in clear violation of human rights, more than 1,000 girls have been abducted and converted forcefully, show reports.

Moreover, his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was famous for being a tyrant, intimidating opponents and human rights violations.

A look at the record of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto:

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights, but failed to protect missing persons, didn’t raise his voice against atrocities in Balochistan and couldn’t stop the forced conversions of Hindu Girls in Sindh. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had ordered military operations against Baloch and is accused of a genocide, causing thousands of civilian casualties in 1973. Bilawal’s mother Benazir Bhutto gave that infamous speech of 1990 which mislead the Kashmiri Muslim youths to participate in ethnic cleansing. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, too, made such statements in the UN and returned back to what was left of Pakistan in 1971. There are allegations of corruption against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his family. A case has been filed against his father Asif Ali Zardari and inquiries are underway in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

THE EFFECT

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s response appeared as a reaction in the heat of the moment to assuage a bruised ego, say analysts. However, it will have an impact on the diplomatic relations. “Any thaw is out of the window. The FM himself scored that goal. One should never personalise attacks on the state functionary," said analysts.

“It appears to be a calculated escalation to appease internal stakeholders." The aggressive stand against India and Kashmir is only a strategy to appease Pakistan Military Establishment, they said.

In 2016, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised the slogan ‘Modi Ka Jo Yaar Hai Wo Gaddar’ as a stunt to improve his relations with the Pakistan Army Generals and Military Establishment, said analysts.

His appointment to the post of Pakistan’s foreign minister shows it worked in his favour, they said.

