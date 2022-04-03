Home » News » World » In Fake Whatsapp Forward, Sri Lanka's Left Radical JVP Claims Indian Army Arrived in Colombo, Govt Denies

In Fake Whatsapp Forward, Sri Lanka's Left Radical JVP Claims Indian Army Arrived in Colombo, Govt Denies

Sri Lankan police commandos inspect the vandalised neighbourhood of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapksa's private residence, following overnight clashes in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)
Sri Lankan police commandos inspect the vandalised neighbourhood of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapksa's private residence, following overnight clashes in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

The fake message had pictures of an Indo-Lanka joint military exercises ‘Mitrashakti’ conducted during last October, claiming it to be the latest.

Advertisement
D P Satish| News18
Updated: April 03, 2022, 11:12 IST

As Sri Lanka is grappling with a horrific economic crisis, the country’s Left radical Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has been spreading false information that the Indian Army has arrived in Colombo to assist the beleaguered Gotabaya Rajapaksa government in the island nation.

Fishing in the troubled waters, JVP spread a Whatsapp message, which was widely shared across Sri Lanka, claims about 6,000 Indian soldiers have already arrived in Sri Lanka to quell the protests of the people against the government over economic hardships.

The fake message had pictures of an Indo-Lanka joint military exercises ‘Mitrashakti’ conducted during last October, claiming it to be the latest.

Advertisement

An alarmed Sri Lankan Defence ministry has issued a clarification calling it a fake news.

RELATED NEWS

Following this, Chairperson of the Information and Communication Technology Agency Oshada Senanayake has stepped down from his position.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Technology confirmed that it restricted access to social media in Sri Lanka on the request of the Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay has also issued a statement explaining how India is helping the island nation economically.

India has responded to urgent requests from Sri Lanka with promptness. Since January this year, support from India to Sri Lanka exceeds US dollars 2.5 billion: India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay told ANI

In the 1980s, during the height of Tamil Eelam war the same JVP was busy whipping up anti India sentiments spreading fake news. It had put the lives of many Indians living in Sri Lanka at risk.

To prevent the spread of fake news Sri Lankan Government has banned all social media platforms except WhatsApp.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
D P Satish D P Satish has been a journalist for the past 21 years. Born at the picturesque Jog Falls in Shimoga district of Karnataka, Satish did his graduation in English Literature. He is a post-graduate in Journalism from the prestigious Asian College of Journalism, Bangalore (now in Chennai). After a brief stint with the Indian Express Group, he shifted to TV. He also worked for an American news magazine called ' Image '. He has widely travelled and covered some of the biggest events from South of Vindhyas in the first decade of the 21st century. He is passionate about English literature, classical music, cinema, history, photography, jazz and Cricket. A self-proclaimed centrist, Satish keenly follows major political developments from across the World. He blogs regularly and spends hours searching for readable material from the Internet! He belives that journalism is a calling and a person meant to be a journalist, can't escape from it. A hillman at heart and by birth, Satish lives and works in New Delhi. But, loves Bangalore more than Delhi!

first published: April 03, 2022, 11:12 IST