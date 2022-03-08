In Hungarian Border Town, Doc from Kharkiv Hopes for Ukraine to Heal, Kyiv Resident Weeps for War-hit City

A mother of two toddlers, Natalia has fled Kharkiv, leaving behind her country, her husband, and the life of a doctor. At Hungary’s Zahony border point with Ukraine, Natalia wonders if she would be able to work ever again. “In my country, not many women are surgeons. I had a private clinic. Now I don’t know if I will be able to work ever again. Who will take care of my boys if I leave home?" she wonders.

Natalia’s husband is a programmer in Ukraine. As per Ukrainian government rules, men can’t leave the country, and so Dr Natalia had to leave alone.

“They have bombed everything in Kharkiv: zoos, parks, maidans. I had to leave for the sake of my boys. How long could I have stayed in a bunker?" an emotional Natalia asks, as she shows News18 videos of her city pharmacy getting bombed, leaving behind civilian casualties and blood trails.

The doctor recounted how she stopped going to her clinic from February 24, when the bombing began. “I started giving online consultations, hoping things would normalise, but…" she leaves her sentence unfinished. “Today I can do nothing. I can’t buy a train ticket because I don’t have the local currency. I have to depend on food being given here (at the refugee kitchen)…" she trails off.

Playing with Dr Natalia’s 5 and 7-year-old sons are the children of Olga and Alva. 4-year-old Bohdan has drawn a dancing girl, sitting at the information desk, which he proudly showcases. His older brother is busy feeding their pet dog, oblivious to the life-altering circumstances.

The two women have fled from Kyiv with kids and pets in tow. “We took a train from Kyiv and travelled up to Lviv. From there, we took a train to Chop (the last railway station on the Ukrainian side), came to Zahony, and now we are hoping to start life afresh with my sister’s family in Budapest," Olga says, smiling. Ask her about Kyiv and the smile fades. “Kyiv has not been bombed that much but Putin has destroyed Ukraine. They are talking of ceasefire but there is bombing every day," Olga breaks down.

Alva, whose sons are in hiding because the government of Ukraine won’t let young men leave, however, is more hopeful. In broken English, she says, “I will go back one day."

Thousands like Olga, Alva, and Natalia are pouring into Zahony every day. Special trains bring them from the last point at the Ukrainian border to the Hungarian side. Zahony has a population of fewer than 5,000 people. A world kitchen has been set up to ensure hot meals for the freezing refugees. People from Germany, Austria, and Hungary are all pitching in with soups, sausages, and bread.

Indians and Pakistanis like Ajay Soni and Ayaz are driving in from Debrecen to ensure South Asian meals for those from the subcontinent and around. “It is a 2-hour drive one way from Debrecen. But we have been undertaking it for the last 8 days so that these kids don’t go hungry," Ajay Soni tells News18.

More than 6,000 Indian students have come through this route. And while evacuation of Indians via Hungary may have ended, trains from Zahony to Budapest continue to run every 2 hours, packed with refugees.

