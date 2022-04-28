In Poor Taste: Belgian Chocolates Trigger Salmonella Outbreak Across 11 Countries, WHO Issues Warning

This chocolate has surely left a bitter taste in everyone’s mouths. The United Kingdom on Wednesday notified the World Health Organisation (WHO) about a Salmonella outbreak linked to chocolates produced in Belgium, with a probe trail revealing 151 suspected cases from over 11 countries.

Salmonella is one of the most common food-borne infections. It’s a type of bacteria that causes symptoms, including diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps in humans. The salmonella bacteria can cause serious and severe infections, especially in children or elderly people and others with weak immune systems.

According to WHO, these contaminated chocolate products are in stores in at least 113 countries.

The agency added that children under 10 have been most affected — comprising some 89 per cent of cases — and available data indicates that nine patients were hospitalised. There have been no fatalities. “The risk of spread in the WHO European region and globally is assessed as moderate until information is available on the full recall of the products," it said in a statement.

Genetic sequencing of the salmonella bacteria which sparked the food scare showed that the pathogen originated in Belgium. “At least 113 countries" across Europe and globally have received Kinder products during the period of risk, WHO said, adding that salmonella bacteria matching the current human cases of infection were found last December and January, in buttermilk tanks at a factory run by chocolate makers Ferrero, in the Belgian city of Arlon.

In a statement, WHO said that the outbreak strain of salmonella is resistant to six types of antibiotics. Symptoms of salmonellosis are relatively mild and patients will make a recovery without specific treatment, in most cases. However, the risks are higher for some children and elderly patients where dehydration can become severe and life-threatening.

WHO’s statement notes that by April 25, “a total of 151 genetically related cases of S. Typhimurium suspected to be linked to the consumption of the implicated chocolate products have been reported from 11 countries": Belgium (26), France (25), Germany (10), Ireland (15), Luxembourg (1 case), the Netherlands (2), Norway (1 case), Spain (1 case), Sweden (4), the United Kingdom (65) and the United States of America (1 case).

Company’s statement

One of Israel’s largest food manufacturers said it would compensate consumers with double what they spent on products suspected of containing salmonella, as the company and government officials scrambled to answer questions raised by the massive recall of Strauss products, and stores pulled chocolate, ice cream, cookies and other products off shelves.

Strauss Group said Monday that numerous popular chocolate products produced by its subsidiary company Elite were being recalled due to concerns of salmonella contamination.

The Israeli Health Ministry said Tuesday evening that it was informed by Strauss that lab tests on some of its consumer-ready products had indeed tested positive for salmonella. At least three people have been hospitalized with suspected salmonella poisoning from Strauss goods.

Prevention

Prevention requires control measures at all stages of the food chain, from agricultural production, to processing, manufacturing and preparation of foods in both commercial establishments and at home.

General prevention measures for the public also include: handwashing with soap and water in particular after contact with pets or farm animals, or after having been to the toilet; ensuring food is properly cooked; drinking only pasteurized or boiled milk; avoiding ice unless it is made from safe water; washing of fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

WHO recommends the general public to follow the information provided by their national governments to get more information about the outbreak and implicated products.

