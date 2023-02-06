Residents in the Turkish city of Gaziantep said they have experienced nothing like the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit their city on Monday morning.

Gaziantep, Adana and Diyarbakir witnessed one of strongest earthquakes to strike the country in almost two and a half decades.

In Turkey, state-run news agency Anadolu Agency said that over 284 people have died and the tally of injured has crossed 2,300-mark. In Syria, the death toll has crossed 320, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, according to BBC.

Rescue workers face difficulties because of the cold weather and the frigid temperatures. It must be noted that most parts of Turkey received snowfall on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC and the Guardian, a resident from Gaziantep said that he felt like he was a baby being rocked about in a crib.

More than 480 kilometres away, another resident in Syrian capital Damascus said paintings fell of the walls inside his house.

In rebel-held areas of Syria, the situation is far more severe. The rescue workers are understaffed and are being assisted by civilians who have now resorted to digging by hand as they try to reach out to hundreds of people trapped underneath the rubble, Al Jazeera said in its report.

Advertisement

In Turkey’s Gaziantep, people are afraid of stepping inside their homes. Most residents have driven to open spaces and are in a state of panic and confusion.

“Everybody is sitting in their cars, or trying to drive to open spaces away from buildings. I imagine not a single person in Gaziantep is in their homes now," Erdem, a resident of the city was quoted as saying by news agency BBC.

Gaziantep has the highest death toll with more than 80 people dead, the BBC said in its report, with the toll expected to rise.

Advertisement

Two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and another at magnitude 6.5 hit the city after the initial powerful 7.8 magnitude quake.

The 2,200-year-old Gaziantep Castle also has collapsed due to the earthquake.

The Kahramanmaras region has reported over 70 deaths, with the toll expected to rise upward as search and rescue operations continue.

Citizens in Diyarbakir told the BBC that some people were rescued from the top floor of a big building, parts of which had already collapsed.

Advertisement

Another resident from the city said that the earthquake was strong and the tremors were so severe that it woke him up from his sleep.

The quake struck in the wee hours of Monday morning when most residents were asleep.

Read all the Latest News here