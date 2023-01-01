India and Pakistan Exchange List of Nuclear Installations Through Diplomatic Channels

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad under the agreement between the two countries.

This was the 32nd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one taking place on January 1, 1992, a government statement said.

“India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan," the statement said.

The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, states that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

The two countries also exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody through diplomatic channels.

India shared the list of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan shared the list of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are known to be Indian citizens.

The centre called for early release and repatriation of the civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats from Pakistan’s custody, a government statement said.

Pakistan was also asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and 2 Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan, it further said.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian, it added.

