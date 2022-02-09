India Asks its Citizens in Canada to Remain Alert Amid Protests Over Vaccine Mandates, Launches Helpline

The Indian High Commission in Canada on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals staying there or planning to travel to the country to exercise a “high degree of caution" in the wake of protests by truckers in capital Ottawa and other major Canadian cities over Covid vaccine mandates.

The High Commission stated that the protests with road blockages, demonstrations, large gatherings, and general strikes have led to “disruptions to traffic, public transportation, and shortages of essential items, including food and water". “Owing to the prevailing situation, a state of emergency has been declared for the city of Ottawa. The impact on traffic and services is likely to continue and local authorities in other major cities of Canada may also impose curfews or other restrictions at short notice," it said.

The High Commission has also launched a helpline to provide assistance to Indian citizens. It has asked Indians to avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place such as downtown Ottawa; follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfews; and monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations and the evolving situation, according to the advisory.

Angry Canadian truckers have blocked the busiest crossing with the United States on Tuesday in protest against Covid vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Canada sends 75% of its goods exports to the United States and trucks play a crucial role. The protesters have blocked the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, which usually handles around 8,000 rigs a day, underlining the economic significance of the blockade.

“We got sent here to send a message and the message isn’t getting through," Ottawa protest spokesman Tom Marazzo told reporters on Monday night.

Justin Trudeau, who has spent 10 days in isolation after catching Covid-19, is due to return to the House of Commons to face opposition legislators. His government, though, says police forces should be able to restore order. “Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop," Trudeau told an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night. “Those who are shouting at others because they’re wearing a mask do not define what it is to be the majority of Canadians."

(With Reuters inputs)

