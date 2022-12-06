India Calls For Zero-Tolerance on Terror at UN Meet, as Probe Reveals IS Enslaved Christians in Iraq

India on Tuesday to the United Nation that terrorism continues to remain a global challenges and it will take a unified and zero-tolerance approach to defeat terror.

Addressing a meeting on Iraq, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said while Iraq continues to fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) forces, it is necessary to fight “ the impunity of terror" on a global scale.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it. As the government of the people of Iraq continue their fight against Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL). It is also critical to fighting the impunity of terror globally," Kamboj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The meeting led by top UN official Special Adviser Christian Ritscher discussed providing justice to communities who were impacted firsthand when the Islamic State terrorists kept several areas of Iraq under their control.

Ritscher said the recent findings substantiated preliminary findings from his previous report and the findings were substantiated based on the evidence collected and analysed.

Ritscher said the Islamic State enslaved Iraqi Christians and conducted forced conversions. He said the team made notable progress on the probe regarding usage of ‘development and use of chemical and biological weapons’. The team also carried out inspections on the destruction of internationally protected cultural heritage sites.

In a bid to provide justice to Yazidis, the community which was among those severely affected by the ISIS rule, the Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD) will work with the German government to collect data and DNA reference samples from the Yazidi community residing there for a campaign to identify human remains in Iraq after several mass graves were found.

“As part of this programme, psychosocial support training is provided to Iraqi authorities to ensure international best practice is maintained when dealing with victims and survivors," Ritscher said, according to UN News. He said the detailing of DNA reference samples will “allow survivors to eventually mourn their beloved ones."

Ritscher’s team has converted 5.5 million physical pages of documentary evidence of ISIL-related crimes into digital formats and remains present in six sites in Iraq to continue the digitization process.

