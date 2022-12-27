'India Can be More Active to End Aggression, Do More for Global Stability': Zelensky Says After Call With Modi

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, said India can be more active in efforts to end the Russian aggression and hoped for global stability in the coming year.

Zelensky said he was relying on India’s help to implement a “peace formula" during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also conveyed his best wishes for India’s presidency of the G20.

“Today I spoke with the Prime Minister of India. Next year, it will be India that will preside over the G20. I wished Mr. Modi a fruitful presidency, and fruitful not for someone in particular, but for everyone in the world who values peace," he said during his address to Ukrainians.

“India can be more active in efforts to end aggression, so I hope we can do more together for global stability in the coming year," he added.

During the call, PM Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, and said both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said he counted on New Delhi’s support for the implementation of his “peace formula", which he had proposed on the G20 platform.

“I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN."

“The leaders also exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences," the PMO said in a statement.

It said Modi also conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts and assured the Ukrainian president of India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Modi has spoken to Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be “no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

