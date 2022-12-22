India, China Conduct 17th Round of Talks Days After Border Flare-up, Agree to Maintain 'Security, Stability'

India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Tuesday at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side, a government statement said.

The meeting comes five months after the countries met for the 16th round of talks at the Chushul border in July.

“Building on the progress made after the last meeting on 17th July 2022, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner," a government statement released on Thursday said.

The government statement said that the two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels.

The talks come days after Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a fresh clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.

The clash was the first such major flare-up after the deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

“They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the statement added.

“Both sides have agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground and maintain a steady channel of communication," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

“The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," Bagchi added.

