India Disbursed Loans Worth $968 Million to Sri Lanka in First Four Months of 2022: Report

India emerged as Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender with a total of $968 million in loans in four months of 2022, the Times of India reported citing the Daily Financial Times (FT) and publicfinance.lk. India overtook China in the process as Beijing was Sri Lanka’s largest lender from 2017-2021.

China disbursed $947 million in loans to Sri Lanka between 2017 and 2021. $809 million out of the $809 million were obtained as market borrowing from the China Development Bank, the report said. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) was among the largest multilateral lenders in the past five years and disbursed $610 million in 2021 to Sri Lanka in the form of loans.

Advertisement

In the first four months of 2022, India disbursed $377 million and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $360 million. This accounts for 76% of the total disbursements in the first four months of 2022, the report by DailyFT said.

India also stepped in to help Sri Lankan farmers by handing over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer.

Advertisement

“The fertilizer will contribute to food security and support the farmers of Sri Lanka. It demonstrates benefits to the people from close ties with India and mutual trust and goodwill between India and Sri Lanka," the high commission of India in Colombo said in a tweet.

The Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar in July told the Lok Sabha that India extended eight Lines of Credit (LOCs) to Sri Lanka amounting to $1850.64 million in the last ten years.

Advertisement

While answering a question by a fellow parliamentarian during the monsoon session, Jaishankar said the aid was aimed to bolster Sri Lanka’s railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertilizer sectors and industries. He also pointed out that in January India extended a $400 million currency swap to Sri Lanka under the SAARC Framework.

The Sri Lankan government will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, news agency Reuters reported where it will lay out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring. Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary deal with the IMF where it would receive $2.9 billion in loans over four years.

(with inputs from the Times of India and Reuters)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here