India Expresses Concern over Attacks on Minorities, Role of Terrorist Groups LeT, JeM in Afghanistan

India’s deputy envoy to the United Nations (UN) R Ravindra said India is concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Ravindra expressed concern that Afghanistan could become a safe haven for terrorism and said that the unstable nation should not be used to for terror activities.

He pointed at the role of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in creating unrest in Afghanistan and the adjoining region.

“The territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist act, especially the terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed," Ravindra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI he said.

The envoy said attacks on places of worship and minorities is a concerning trend.

He said India’s approach to the country will be guided by the historical ties and the special relationship it has with the people of Afghanistan and attaining peace and security in Afghanistan are critical objectives for both India and the UN.

“As a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan with strong historical and cultural links, India’s approach to Afghanistan will be guided by our historical friendship and special relationship with the Afghan people," he said.

Ravindra outlined that India’s main priority is to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and help form an inclusive and representative government.

“Peace and security in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that all of us need to collectively strive for. India will continue to play its role in the pursuit of this objective," Ravindra said.

He said that combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan is India’s main priority.

“India is deeply concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India has released several shipments of humanitarian and medical assistance," he said.

India has dispatched 45 tonnes of medical assistance in 13 batches, with the last batch sent in the month of October which was handed over to the authorities at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul. India has also provided food assistance of 40,000 tonnes of wheat.

Ravindra said that India is keeping a close eye on developments related to the security situation in Afghanistan and related issues. He said that India is actively engaged with the international community on issues related to the war torn country.

